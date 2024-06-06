Shelly: Tipp – Limerick clash a 50/50 game

The sides meet in the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final on Saturday at 4pm in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale.

Tipp’s win over Wexford earned them a place in the knockouts whilst Limerick made up for their Division 3 league relegation with Tailteann Cup group stage wins over Offaly and London.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on Extra-Time, analyst Anthony Shelly says there’s similarities in both teams.

“Two teams in huge transition.

“Both teams probably low in confidence all year and the win last Saturday will give Tipp that little bit of a bounce and the two wins in the Tailteann Cup will give Limerick the bit of a bounce.

“It’s very much a fifty-fifty game the way I see it, it’s a very hard one to call.”

