Ours to Protect :

We are onto week two of Ours to Protect… and this week it is all about Electric Cars.

With 211 newly registered EVs in Tipperary as of January it is likely this trend will continue, and that means the need for chargers will grow.





EasyGo has been brought in by Tipperary County Council to install a number of new charging points across the county North and South and they should be here by August.

Sheila Naughton spoke to Chris Kelly the CEO of EasyGo