OTP – Milk Vending Machine

Food Transporation has a huge cost on food producers but also has a major impact on our environment.

One company in Ireland is trying to introduce milk vending machines which could be hugely beneficial to local farmers as a fast and cost effective way of making their produce available to local people.

It is hugely popular across Europe and its hoped that Ireland will be the latest to take up the novel idea.

Our Reporter Alison Hyland went to find out more about what’s involved.