William Fogarty, Nenagh

Summerhill, Nenagh.

August 12th 2022, died peacefully, in the presence of his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Josie Fogarty and his twin brother Michael.

He was the loving father of Mary Jo and proud grandfather of Sam, Ben and Abby. He will be sadly missed by his much loved family, his sisters Ann, Mary, Connie, Beatrice, Elizabeth and Denise, brothers Richard and John, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, godchildren Ailbhe and Alice, cousins, neighbours and dear friends.

Reposing on Sunday at his daughter’s home, Ballyanny, Nenagh, E45 NX76, from 3.30pm until 6.30pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre www.milfordcarecentre.ie.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Nenagh Hospital and Milford Care Centre, for their kindness and excellent care to William.