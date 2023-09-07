Walter ‘Clash’ Wall, Ballymacarbry

Glenanore Upper, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Walter passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brother Jim he will be sadly missed by his brother Michael, sisters Mary (Niblett), Eileen (Hannyngton) and Pauline (Wall), brother-in-law Allen, sister-in-law Angela, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 6.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to St Helena’s Church, Nire Valley.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.