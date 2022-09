Tom Cummins, Kilteely

Ballinlough, Kilteely, Co. Limerick.

Tom passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the University Hospital Limerick Sunday, 4th Sept. 2022.

Predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen and his baby sister Philomena.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, sisters Josephine and Mary.

Sadly missed by his parents in law Dan & Mary McGrath, brothers in law Liam & Donal, sisters in law Ann Power, nieces in law, nephews in law, cousins, Tom Joe McGrath (Cappawhite), Tom Cummins (Doon), Pat Cummins (Limerick), Mary Cummins (Tullamore), Joan Cummins (Clonmel), Amelia Cummins (Cork), Gerry Cummins (Germany), Mary Jo Heffernan (Tipperary), Gerard Cummins (Limerick), Mary Cummins (Dublin), Ann Cummins (Dublin), Kevin Cummins (Dublin), relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Tom’s remains will be reposing at Davern’s Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Thursday from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of St. Patrick and Brigid, Kilteely, Co. Limerick Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery, Murroe, Co. Limerick.

The Requiem mass can be viewed live https://churchcamlive.ie/kilteely-dromkeen-parish/