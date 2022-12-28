Thomas Tiernan, Portroe

Cloneygowney, Portroe and formerly of Islandmore.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Lizzie.

Sadly missed and dearly loved by his son Danny, daughter Bernadette and by Michael (Kennedy). Daughter in law Teresa, son in law Eamonn. Grandchildren Ashley, Nicole, Kelsey, Lauren & Andrew. Great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Aleeah, Ava & Isaiah. Brother Jim and sister Bridie, niece Carmel & nephew Shane, May Tom Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Portroe on Friday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Livestream of the link to follow.

Burial afterwards in Castletown Graveyard.