Thomas Begley, Grange, West Bromwich and Ballyporeen

Grange, Brick, Clonmel and formerly of West Bromwich England and Ballyporeen.

Thomas died surrounded by his loving family in Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel after a short illness. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Patricia.

Deeply regretted by his children Melissa, Michael, and Colleen, daughter- in- law Janice, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren Michael, Aurora, Cillian, Brandon, Ava and Tiernan, great-granddaughter Isla Faye, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen on Tuesday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ballyporeen livestream service Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen