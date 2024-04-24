Tess O’Loughlin nee Mulrooney, Kilsheelan

Glen, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Tess passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of the Mercy Hospital, Cork on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her son Pat she will be sadly missed by her husband John, sons John, Liam and Declan, daughters Siobhán, Jenny, Karol and Rosie, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday to St Joseph’s Church, Ferryhouse, Clonmel. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm. Burial will take place afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.

Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.