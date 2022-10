Teresa Curran Clonmel Rd. Cahir.

Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 6 to 8.oc.

Removal at 11.30 on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir for Funeral mass at 12.00 midday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary hospice.