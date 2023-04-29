Ted Gleeson, Dublin and Nenagh

Newcastle, Dublin, and Drominagh, Ballinderry, Nenagh.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by son Donal.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughter Anne Marie, sons Liam and Eamonn, grand- children Roisin, Aine, Maeve, Conor, Eoin, Maria, Aidan, Rachel, Julianne, Daniel, Anna and Elizabeth, sister Una, brothers Paddy and Joe, brother-in-law John and the late Con, sisters-in-law Carmel, Margaret , Nora and the late Patricia, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Grace, Elena and Ailish. Nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Ted Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Newcastle, this Saturday evening from 3pm to 5pm.

Reposing at Sullivan Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday in The Church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please.