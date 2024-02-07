Sr. Ursula Ryan, Thurles & Dublin

Presentation Convent, Thurles, and Kimmage Road West, Dublin.

Feb. 6th 2024, in the loving care of her Community and Carers. Predeceased by her sister Noreen, and her brothers Kenneth and Fr. Paddy. Deeply regretted by her Presentation Community and Congregation her sisters Sr. Catherine RSC, Eileen, and Eithne, her brother Sean, her sister-in-law June, Brothers-in-law Liam and Eamonn, her nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews,her extended family and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in the Presentation Convent Chapel, Thurles on Thursday from 3.30pm concluding with Evening Prayer at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass in the Convent Chapel on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.