Sheila Marnane – Kilfeacle

Kilfeacle, Tipperary

2nd January 2024 – peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of St Martha’s Nursing Home, Cappa, Bansha. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Seamus, sons Pat & Michael, sisters Maud (Casey-USA) & Dolie (O’Shea-Lisvernane), brothers Michael & John, daughters-in-law Fran & Christine, lifelong family friend Michael Collins, adored grand-children Eoin, Brian, Kate, Conor & Avril, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (E34 V099) this Friday (Jan 5th) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle at 11.15am on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please note there will be no 10.00am Mass in Kilfeacle on Saturday (Jan 6th).