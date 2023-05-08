Shay Spain, Toomevara and Kilruane

Millview, Toomevara and late of Moanfin, Kilruane.

Suddenly but peacefully passed away in the care of the wonderful staff of University Hospital, Limerick.

Much loved and will be missed by his family. Wife Madge, sons David, Alan and Jason and brothers and sisters Liam, Rodge, Tricia and Mary. His adored grandchildren, Lucy, Jack, Séamus, Nia and Daithí, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Shay rest in peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home (E45 EH64) Nenagh on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday for Mass at St. Mary’s of the Rosary at 1pm livestream of his mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie followed by burial in the Square Graveyard, Toomevara.