Sean Redmond, Clonmel

Western Road, Clonmel.

Sean in his 92nd year, passed away peacefully at Croi-Oir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel on Tuesday the 12th of July 2022.

Predeceased by his brothers T.J. and Bobby, his sisters Marie, Philomena, and Pat, and his son-in-law Hugh.

Sean is survived by his wife Phennie, daughters Hilary (Murray), Anne (Mannion), and Bobbie (Hall), grandchildren Claire, Karol, Mark, Hubert g, Luke, Clara, Maria, John, Paul, Fearghal, Dearbhla, Cliodhna, and Darragh, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Martin and Eamonn, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday.

Removal at 10:40am on Friday from O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial immediately after in St. Patricks Cemetery, Clonmel.

If attending, it would be appreciated if masks could be worn.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the R.S.P.C.A.

May Sean Rest in Peace