Sean O’Moronaigh, Nenagh and Oola

Lissatunny, Nenagh & late of Oola, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully at home, following an illness surrounded by his beloved family.

Sean died on April 24th 2023.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen. Nephew Michael, nieces Carmel Houlihan & Jo Smith. Brothers in law Tom, Leo & Sean Harte. Grand-nieces & grand -nephews, Cousins relatives neighbours and his many Drama friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Lissatunny (E45 FE89) this Wednesday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by burial afterwards in Dolla Graveyard.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on Nenaghparish.ie