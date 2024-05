Listen back to Tipp FM’s live commentary as the Tipperary beat Waterford to win the 2024 All-Ireland minor camogie final.

The game took place on Saturday April 27th 2024.

On commentary duty for Tipp FM was Stephen Gleeson and Avril Kinnerk with the coverage sponsored by Martin O’Dwyer Family Butchers, Friar St., Cashel.

Listen back below: