Murphy: Council is making inroads on the housing crisis

A wide variety of issues are being raised on the doorstep according to a local election candidate in Tipperary.

Marie Murphy is one of four sitting councillors seeking re-election in the Cahir Local Electoral Area where there are a total of 10 candidates.

She says rural issues are being highlighted along with housing and immigration.

On Tipp Today earlier she said the housing issue is being addressed by Tipperary County Council but admits it will take time.

“We didn’t build houses for 8 or 9 years – we couldn’t build houses because the country hadn’t the funds to do so. It takes time to ramp up a house building programme.

“In the Cahir area over the next 18 months you will have 106 new units. 48 are currently being at Farranlahassery in Cahir, there’s 43 in the pipeline for Mountain View Drive in Cahir and there’s 14 brand new houses going to be in Clogheen.”