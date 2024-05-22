Joseph (Joe) Fitzgerald, Mitchelstown

The Demesne, Mitchelstown.

On 22nd May, 2024 peacefully in the loving care of all at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Joseph (Joe) beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Sheahan) and predeceased by his infant son and parents David and Alice.

Joe will be sadly missed by his loving brother Jimmy, sister in law Margaret, nephews David, Patrick, Seamus and Kevin, nieces Regina and Máire, sisters in law Nellie Clancy, Susie Enright and Vera Buckley, life long friend Patsy Fitzgerald, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced at a later date.