Local Gardaí urge e-scooter users to get familiar with new laws

Tipperary Gardaí are warning that offenses on e-scooters will now face significant fines.

It comes as new laws introduced this week mean electric scooter users must be 16 years or older and obey a speed limit of 20km per hour.

Although e-scooters have been visible on local roads for years, it has been technically illegal to use them on public roads – until now.

Thurles based Superintendent Eddie Golden says many of the scooters sold before the legislation are not fit for road use and may be confiscated.