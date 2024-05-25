Sean Norris, Clonmel

Abbey Road, Clonmel.

Died 23rd May 2024, in the loving care of the nurses and doctors of the Med 4 ward Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Joe & Nora, brothers William, James Francis & Michael and sister Eileen Morrissey.

Sadly missed by his sister Patricia Maher, Nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Sean Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday 26th May 2024, from 5pm to 7pm.

Sean’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 27th May 2024, at 10am, in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel.

Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the exceptional care of the carers who looked after Sean at his home and the nurses and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home.