Seamus Maher, Two Mile Borris

Beechmount, Two Mile Borris, Thurles

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nora. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family: devoted wife Maura (née Tobin), sons Brian and James, daughter Kate (and their partners Eimear, Nicole and Oisín), grand-children Grace, Sean and Aoibhe, sister Eileen (Foster), brothers Bill, Eamon, Michael and P.J, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Ronnie and James, sisters-in-law Máire, Anne and Deirdre, Catherine (Perron), Rita (Hackett), Bríd (Delap), Eamon’s partner Yvonne, uncle Paddy, aunt Anastasia, cousins and other relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence in Beechmount, Two Mile Borris (E41 EE73) on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Sunday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

The mass will be broadcast on www.rhealy.ie/funeral

A private cremation will take place on Monday.