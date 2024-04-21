Sally O’Meara, Ardcroney

Carriganagh, Ardcroney, Nenagh

April 20th 2024, peacefully, in her 97h year, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick, her parents Catherine and John O’Connor, her sisters Una and Bridget and her brothers Tim and Jim. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, son John, daughters Kathleen (Ryan), Mary and Anne-marie (Doyle), her sister Mary (O’Callaghan), her adored grandchildren, Niamh, Niall, Ciarán, Daniel, Maria, Conor, Deirdre, Katie, Brian and Shane, daughter-in-law Ann, sons-in-law Martin and John, Niamh’s fiancee Jimmy, nephew Tony, brother-in-law Joe, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday April 23rd at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 4.30pm until 7pm.

Her remains will arrive on Wednesday to St. Ruadhan’s Church, Kilruane for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Kilruane Graveyard.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Sally received from the staff of the Coronary Care Unit in University Hospital Limerick.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.