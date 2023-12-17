Rose Tobin (née O’Brien), New Inn

Rose Tobin (née O’Brien)

Boytonrath, New Inn, Co. Tipperary.

December 17th 2023, peacefully at Acorn Lodge. Rose, beloved wife of the late Pat and sister of the late David. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Rita, sons Andrew and Michael, grandchildren Fiachrá, Oisín, Adam, Emma and Rose, brother Thos, sisters Eileen Clancy, Margaret Hickey and Kay Williams, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Flowers welcomed.