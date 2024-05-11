Traffic Disruptions Expected To Be At A Minimum For Lough Derg Cycle Today

Hundreds of cyclists will be riding around Lough Derg today to raise money for the local lifeboat.

There’s two routes for the 20-24 Lough Derg R-N-L-I Charity Cycle with the more experienced and adventurous circumnavigating the lake and a shorter 65-kilometre one for the more casual which also starts and finishes in Dromineer.

Committee Member Ena Butler says locals are likely to see the riders but there won’t be much disruption:

“We’ve got a police escort as well from Lough Derg Yacht Club, all the way Portoe and also the police are helping us out on the bridge in Ballina/Killaloe. Hopefully, we’ve got enough of support that people won’t see too much disruption.”