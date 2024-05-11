TUH Asking Locals To Stay Away Amid High Numbers In Their Emergency Department

Tipperary University Hospital is still struggling to deal with the high numbers of patients turning up at the Emergency Department
Management are asking locals to stay away unless it is a genuine and urgent emergency this weekend.
They says the first port of call for an illness should be your GP or Caredoc out of hours service , or event the chemists.
They pointing out that the Injury Unit in Cashel is also open 9-to-5 monday to Friday.
There were 6 patients admitted to the local hospital without beds yesterday.