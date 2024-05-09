Rita Kennedy nee Whyte, Templetuohy

Main Street, Templetuohy, Thurles.

9th of May 2024, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her parents Mai (nee Phelan) and Michael and parents in law Nora and Michael

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, and son Tony, daughter in law Tamara, and grandchildren, relatives and friends,

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy for Requiem Mass at 11am.

The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

House strictly private please at all times.