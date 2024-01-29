Phenai (Margaret) Redmond, Clonmel

Robannhill, Western Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

28th January 2024 peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Melview Nursing Home in her 100th year.

Predeceased by her husband Sean, son-in-law Hugh, sisters Kitty, Mary-Ann, Nellie and Phil, brothers Joe and John. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving daughters Hilary, Anne and Bobbie, sons-in-law Martin and Eamonn, adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday morning at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.