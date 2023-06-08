Peggy Skelly Nee O’Gorman, Thurles

Fanning Park, Two Mile Borris, Thurles and formerly The Village Holycross, Thurles

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Bridie. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family, under the wonderful care of Mary, Christine and staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Thomas, son Noel, daughters Marie, Brid, Valerie and Maureen, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Mark, Brid, Kristine and Shane, great-grandchildren Aoibhín and Bryan, brother Ray, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Phyllis, Sr Maureen, Noreen and Josephine, brothers-in-law Liam and John, cousins, Ardeen community, former neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ardeen Nursing Home, Abbey Road, Thurles on Friday 9th June, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday 10th June at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ardeen Residence Social Club.