Peggy (Margaret) Lee, (nee Keating), County Limerick

Monine, Ardpatrick, County Limerick.

After a short illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Willie.

Peggy will be very deeply missed by her loving children Tommy, Cora, Damien, Ollie, Martin and Carmel, her brother John, sisters in law Peggy and Mary, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Also, her treasured and adoring grandchildren Conor, Cian, Anna, Gracie, Emma, Emily Mai, Liam, Sophie, Dylan and Michael, her many nieces and nephews, her extended family, a wonderful set of neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick on Sunday 13th August from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Ardpatrick, Co Limerick on Monday 15th August at 3pm, with funeral afterwards to Kilfinane Cemetery.