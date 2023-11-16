Paul Freeman Nash, Horse & jockey

Curraheen, Horse & Jockey, Thurles

Deeply regretted by his loving mother Karen Freeman, father Andrew Nash, sisters Kiara & Rachel Freeman Nash, brothers Owen & Joey Freeman Nash, son Linton Paul Freeman Nash, fiancé Kaitlyn O’Gorman, brother-in-law Shane McInerney, Nana Chrissy & Grandad Bob Freeman and his 4 nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.