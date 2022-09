Rathkeevan, Cahir Road, Clonmel

3rd September 2022 peacefully after a long illness in the tender loving care of St.Theresa Nursing Home Cashel.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brother Oliver, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm .

Private Cremation will take place on Thursday

House Private Please