Patrick (Paddy) Kelly, Portroe

Portroe, Nenagh.

October 25th 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Owen and Sarah Kelly and his brother Michael.

Much loved and sadly missed by his devoted wife Maura, nieces and nephews Geraldine, Owen, Annette, Eileen and Michael, sister-in-law Margaret, niece-in-law Caroline, nephew-in-law Mick, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, at his home, from 4pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in church grounds.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

House private on Thursday morning please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.