Patrick (P.J,) Slattery, Dromineer

Dromineer, Nenagh

Suddenly at home on 29th Oct 2022.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sally and cherished family Bríd, Máire & Páraic. Grandchildren Jack, Kenny, Zoë, Ruairí, Milo & Hugh. Brother Liam, sisters Kathleen & Joan. Son in law Gerry, daughter in law Áine. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o’c to 7.30 o’c. His remains will arrive at Carrig Church on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11 o’c. . Burial afterwards in Dromineer Graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) or the R.N.L.I.

“House private on Thursday Morning Please”

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on (Tbc)