Patrick (P.J) Quinlan, Scarriff and Burncourt

Fossa Beg, Scarriff, Co. Clare and formerly of Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Cahir.

Ex Coillte Forrester.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Raheen Community Hospital Co. Clare.

Predeceased by his brothers Mike and John.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, much loved children Karen, David and Barry, his adoring grandchildren Kate, Matt, Elena, Lorna, Tara and Sara; sisters Alice and Mary, son in law Anthony, daughters in law Fiona and Christelle, sister in law Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patrick’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Church of Sacred Heart, Scarriff, Co. Clare on Friday from 4:30pm to 6pm.

Arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, Cahir on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland and Raheen Community Hospital.