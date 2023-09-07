Pat Shanahan nee Keegan, Cahir

Late of Cashel Road, Cahir and Ballybofey Co. Donegal.

Pat sadly passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home Cashel.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, loving son Tim and her son in law Pat. She will be very sadly missed by loving children Ann, Paul, Lorraine, Paddy and Tom, daughters in law Claire, Elif, Loretta and Karen, son in law Kevin, her 11 grandchildren Nicole, Lorraine, Jean, Emma, Paul, Dean, Darra, Luke, Oliver, Ava and Adam along with her four great-grandchildren Meadow, Morgan, Katie and Con, her extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Ann’s home “Stepping Stones”, Kedrah, Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St. Mary’s Church Cahir with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Motor Neurone Association.