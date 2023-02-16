Pat Ryan, Borrisokane

Harvest Fresh, Main Street, Borrisokane & formerly of Milford, Borrisokane.

Peacefully, Predeceased by his parents Mary and Paul, nephew Mark and recently deceased brother Paul.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Tom, Simon, Frank, Phonsie and Denis his sisters Phyllis, Bernie and Noreen, sisters in law, brothers in law, Uncle Simon Tuohy, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing this Friday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street, Borrrisokane 5pm to 8 pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane arriving at 11:45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Aglish cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society