Mick Burns, Nenagh

Monaree, Gortlandroe, Nenagh,

Life President Nenagh Eire Óg GAA Club.

February 22nd 2023, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Home Nenagh.

Beloved husband and best friend of Pauline and loving father of Michelle, Michael, Ronan, John and Ciara. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Nonie and Nuala, brother Willie, daughters-in-law Bernie, Brigella, Fiona and Lorraine, son-in-law Rod, his adored grandchildren, Ciaran, Samuel, Holly, Laura, Robert, Jack, Molly and Lily, brother-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing on Friday, at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93), from 4.30pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Conlon’s Home.

House private please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.