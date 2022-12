7 De Valera Place and Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir

Deeply regretted by his sisters Breda, Mary and Kathleen, brothers Liam and Eamon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Michael will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home on Tuesday the 13th of December from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas’ Church Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday the 14th of December for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

May Michael rest in peace.