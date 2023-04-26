Michael Ryan ( Mickey the Twin), Thurles

Hillview Drive, Thurles

Peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his mother Phyllis, twin brother Rocky and sister Yvonne.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marian, daughters Éimear, Aoife and Deirdre, son Colm, adored grandson Senan, father Martin, sons-in-law Joe (Connolly) and Will (Gleeson), daughter-in-law Maria (McCoole), brothers Johnny and Thomas, sisters Breda and Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 28th April, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 29th April at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.