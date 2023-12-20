Michael Hogan, Nenagh

Glenview, Knockalton, Nenagh

Passed peacefully on Dec 19th 2023. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy & dear son Brian, sisters Margaret, Johanna & Mary, brothers Thomas & Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving family sons Mark, Leo, Trevor, Raymond , Ciaran and daughter Marie. Grandchildren Cormac, Isabelle, Pearse, Eve, Ruby, Tom, Sarah, Laura & Emma. Daughters in law Fiona, Breda, Claire & Maeve, son in law Martin. Sister in law Mary, brothers in law Gerry & Michael and their extended families. Nieces, nephews and grand-nieces. Cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Saturday for Requiem mass at 12 o’c. Livestream can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie.

Followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. House Private Please.

The Hogan family would like to express their gratitude & thanks to the Matron and staff of both Nenagh Hospital & Nenagh Manor Nursing home for the care and kindness shown to Michael. For this they are very grateful.

May Michael Rest In Peace.