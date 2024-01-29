Michael Gavin, Ennis and Nenagh

Cloughleigh, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Casement Terrace, Nenagh.

28th January 2024 (peacefully) at University Hospital Limerick, in his 92nd year, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his 1st wife Nora (Nonie). Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, children Michael Jnr, Paul and Elaine, daughters in law Anne and Pla, son in law Paul, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, Teresa’s children William, Mary, Tommy, Annette, Elaine and Linda and their respective partners, children and grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Wednesday (31st Jan.) from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Ennis, on Thursday (1st Feb.) for Funeral Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association.

“A true gentleman”

May He Rest in Peace

Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed live here: http://ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/

Live streaming is operated by a third party, the funeral home has no control over its functionality.