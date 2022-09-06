Michael Cullinan, Clonmel and Newcastle

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel and formerly Newcastle.

Michael passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday evening.

Pre-deceased by his wife Helen, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Michelle (Stafford) and Elaine, son Paul, grandchildren Abban, Oran, Lauren, Dara and Eve, brothers P.J., Martin, Noel and Anthony, sisters Frances (O’Gorman) and Caroline (Hayes), son-in-law Ros, Elaine’s partner Mark, daughter-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click the tab “Newcastle”.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.

May He Rest in Peace

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis