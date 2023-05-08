Michael Coady, Gortnahoe

St. Annes Terrace, Gortnahoe, Thurles

7th May 2023. Predeceased by his son Richard.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget (Biddy), sons Gerard & Darren, daughters Michelle & Laura, grandchildren, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe on Wednesday morning at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipp Hospice.