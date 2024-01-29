Maureen Quigley, Silvermines

Boherbee, Silvermines, Nenagh

January 28th 2024, peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dan, baby daughter Martha, granddaughter Claire, her parents John and Winifred, sisters Norah, Kathleen, Sr. Genevieve and Sr. Imelda, brothers Eamon, Brendan, Tomás, Phil and Reuben. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Pádraig, Sean, Martin, Marina and Eddie, brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law Nora, Lorraine, Patricia and Susan, son-in-law Ian, her adored grandchildren Catherine, Patrick, Daniel, Conor, Cathal, Ava, Rachel, Fiona, Emer, Kasey and Anita, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Maureen received from the staff of Nenagh Hospital and from her kind and dedicated home care team.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.