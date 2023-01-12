Maura O’Brien Nee O’Connell, Clonmel

Cherrymount, Clonmel

On January 10th after a short illness.

Maura passed away at home in the presence of her devoted husband of 57 years, Terry, children and grandchildren.

Predeceased by her granddaughter, baby Maura her namesake, Maura was beloved by all those who knew her. Although our hearts ache, we were grateful to have her smiling face at home in her last weeks. Sorely missed by her loving children Andrew, Elaine, Allison, Catherine, Terence, Margaret and Olivia, daughters-in-law Maura and Anita, sons-in-law John, Derek and Sean, her 15 grandchildren – Gemma, Catherine, Katie, Andrea, Chloe, Claire, Becca, Ali, Livvy, Sophie, Melanie, Molly, John, Amy and Emma, her great-granddaughter Isabelle, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Malkin and Kathleen, extended friends and family.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel from 5pm-7.30pm on Friday, 13th January 2023.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, at 12.00 noon on Saturday 14th.

Interment afterwards at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the South Tipperary Hospice Movement, Mandeville House, Clonmel.