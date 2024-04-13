Mary Purcell nee Hosford, Loughmore and Kilfinane

Church View, Loughmore, Templemore and formerly of Kilfinane.

10th of April 2024.

Predeceased by her husband John.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Caroline, son John, daughter in law Aisling, son in law Tadhg, Mother Mary (Babs), sister Claire, brothers Tony, Paschal, Paul and Denis, sisters in law Noreen, Trish, Maura, Jackie, Eileen and Mary, brothers in law, PJ, Junior, and Joe, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore for Requiem Mass at 11.30.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Mary’s mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/loughmore-parish/