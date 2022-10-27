Mary Power (nee O Brien)

St John, Terrace, Carrick on Suir

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Edmond, son Brian, daughter’s Catherine Delaney, Melissa Pollard, Marie Power, brothers and sisters Michael O Brien, Gretta Key’s Kathleen Cunnigham, Noreen Leivmhan, son’s in law Larry and Michael, daughter in law Catherine, grandchildren Rebeea Josh, Dylan, Roisin, Evan, Glenn and Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, may Mary rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Saturday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Sunday for requiem Mass at 12 O Clock followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Oak ward WUH.