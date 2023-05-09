Mary O’Shaughnessy née Devitt, Dublin, Newport and Rearcross.

Rathgar Road, Dublin and formerly of Newport and Rearcross.

May 7th 2023 (peacefully) at St. James’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Myles and Nora, her brother Tommy and her beloved husband Liam.

Deeply missed by her son Myles, daughter-in-law Eimear, brother William, sisters-in-law Teresa and Maisie, brother in law Sean, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Templeogue on Wednesday from 2 to 4pm followed by removal to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving at approximately 8pm.

Funeral Mass Thursday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in Rearcross Cemetery.

Mary’s funeral mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/mary-o-shaughnessy/

Donations, if desired, to MISA at St. James’s Hospital Foundation.

“May she Rest in Peace”