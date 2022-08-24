Mary Murphy (Née Skehan), Thurles

Longorchard, Templetuohy, Thurles

23rd of August 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Derry. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, sons, Thomas, Geard and Derry, daughters in law Lucy and Jane, brother John, sisters Noreen and Eileen, sister-in-law Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm.

Removal to the Sacred Heart Church Templetuohy at 7. 30 pm to arrive at 8 pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 am.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com